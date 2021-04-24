Dr. Nasir Chaudry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasir Chaudry, MD
Overview
Dr. Nasir Chaudry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Chaudry works at
Locations
Triangle Urological Group1307 Federal St Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 281-1757
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Clinical Lab12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 884-0885Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Canonsburg Hospital100 Medical Blvd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 281-1757
Sharon Regional Medical Center740 E State St, Sharon, PA 16146 Directions (724) 347-1861
Hermitage Pediatrics Center2395 Garden Way, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 347-1861
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent !!! This doctor was so Patient and answered all of our questions. We never felt rushed! He removed my mother’s bladder and saved her life! I would absolutely recommend Dr. Chaudry!!!
About Dr. Nasir Chaudry, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1780868117
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudry has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.