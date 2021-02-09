Overview

Dr. Nasir Awan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Awan works at Saint Francis Sleep Disorder Center in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.