Dr. Nasir Ali, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nasir Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.

Dr. Ali works at Advance Urgent Care in Brighton, MI with other offices in South Lyon, MI and Hartland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advance Urgent Care
    8685 W Grand River Ave Ste B, Brighton, MI 48116 (810) 225-0086
    Advance Urgent Care Walk-in Clinic
    22316 Pontiac Trl, South Lyon, MI 48178 (248) 437-0086
    Advance Urgent Care and Walk in Clinic
    11554 Highland Rd, Hartland, MI 48353 (810) 225-0086
    Advanced Urgent Care
    1021 Karl Greimel Dr Ste 102, Brighton, MI 48116 (810) 225-0086

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 31, 2019
    Although going to Advanced Urgent Care for a UTI, Dr. Nasir was very thorough and was able to link many of my other troublesome symptoms to one root cause. Best medical advice I've had in the past 10-15 years.
    About Dr. Nasir Ali, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881629723
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    • Internal Medicine
