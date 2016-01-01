See All Gastroenterologists in Exton, PA
Dr. Nasir Akhtar, DO

Gastroenterology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nasir Akhtar, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Exton, PA. 

Dr. Akhtar works at West Chester Gastrointestinal Group in Exton, PA with other offices in West Chester, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Practice Associates of Exton & Marshallton PC
    770 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 431-3122
  2. 2
    Turk's Head Surgery Center
    915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg B, West Chester, PA 19380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 431-3122

Hospital Affiliations
  • Chester County Hospital
  • Doylestown Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nasir Akhtar, DO

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Urdu
    • 1376816504
