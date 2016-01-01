Dr. Nasir Akhtar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhtar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasir Akhtar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nasir Akhtar, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Exton, PA.
Dr. Akhtar works at
Locations
-
1
Family Practice Associates of Exton & Marshallton PC770 W Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 431-3122
-
2
Turk's Head Surgery Center915 Old Fern Hill Rd Bldg B, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 431-3122
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akhtar?
About Dr. Nasir Akhtar, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English, Urdu
- 1376816504
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akhtar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akhtar works at
Dr. Akhtar speaks Urdu.
Dr. Akhtar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhtar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhtar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhtar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.