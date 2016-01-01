Dr. Nasir Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasir Ahmad, MD
Overview
Dr. Nasir Ahmad, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Locations
RMC Infectious Disease-RMC1 Riverview 2 Plz # West, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 530-2261
RMC Infectious Disease-RMC1 Riverview 2 Plz West, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 800-8931
Riverview Medical Center1 Riverview Plz Fl 2, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 530-2261
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nasir Ahmad, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Mt Sinai Sch Med/Bronx VAMC
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- King Edward Med Coll
- Infectious Disease
