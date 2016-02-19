Dr. Nasim Sheikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasim Sheikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nasim Sheikh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in S Charleston, WV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Logan Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Family Allergy and Asthma Clinic4502 Maccorkle Ave Sw, S Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 768-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
dr sheik is very good at treating me
About Dr. Nasim Sheikh, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Panjabi
- 1609802644
Education & Certifications
- SHANNON WEST TEXAS MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheikh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheikh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheikh has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sheikh speaks Panjabi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikh.
