Dr. Nasim Mastouri, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Mastouri works at Lima Memorial Health System in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Hypertension, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.