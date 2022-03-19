Dr. N Summer Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. N Summer Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. N Summer Khan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sebring, FL.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Grace and Heart OBGYN410 Sebring Sq, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (863) 265-1241
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
- Adventhealth Sebring
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
She did my procedure before I even met her. When I woke up she left me a little note on my discharge papers with my nurse letting me know everything went great.
About Dr. N Summer Khan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1568458883
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington|University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Colposcopy and Preeclampsia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.