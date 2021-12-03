Dr. Nasim Ahmed, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasim Ahmed, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Nasim Ahmed, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Locations
Jersey Shore Univ. Medical Center1945 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-4843Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmed is an exceptional doctor. My 31 year old son spent 22 days in icu. I have full faith and trust in the team at Jersey Shore. The captain being Dr. Ahmed. Followed by an exceptional team of doctors and nurses. They saved my sons life. I will never forget the compassionate treatment we received as a family. The nurses are amazing. Just so hard to believe the miracles being followed through at Jersey Shore. Thank you.
About Dr. Nasim Ahmed, MB BS
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1841266780
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Cath Med Ctr
- Staten Island University Hospital - South
- Dow Med Coll
- Critical Care Surgery
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Wound Repair and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.