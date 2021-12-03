Overview

Dr. Nasim Ahmed, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.