Dr. Nasifa Nur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasifa Nur, MD
Overview
Dr. Nasifa Nur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA.
Dr. Nur works at
Locations
Lincoln Street Primary Care291 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 792-1788
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had my first appointment with Dr Nur this week. She took a lot of time to really listen to me and made sure that my questions were answered. She talked to me about what treatment options I have, and it felt like we made a decision together about the care that I need. It felt very collaborative. I also found her staff to be very quick and helpful with MyChart communications. I had a great experience overall. The office was easy to get to and clean. I had to get some bloodwork done and that process was relatively easy as well.
About Dr. Nasifa Nur, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1710408463
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nur has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nur accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nur.
