Dr. Nasrollah Samiy, MD
Overview
Dr. Nasrollah Samiy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Retina Institute of the Carolinas PA724 Arden Ln Ste 200, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have trusted Dr. Samiy with two eye surgeries. I credit him with saving my vision and highly recommend him to anyone needing his specialty. I also want to compliment him on his office staff and medical techs. They are all professional, courteous, and proficient. I've been to two of his offices and both are equal in their care.
About Dr. Nasrollah Samiy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital|Mgh
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
