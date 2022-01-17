Dr. Nasheer Sachedina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachedina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasheer Sachedina, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nasheer Sachedina, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Sachedina Urology1670 N University Dr Ste A, Coral Springs, FL 33071
HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Tamarac7421 N University Dr Ste 310, Tamarac, FL 33321
Monday8:30am - 5:00pm
Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Friday8:30am - 5:00pm
Broward Health Coral Springs
HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- GlobalHealth, Inc.
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedCare International
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Quality Health Plans
- Sanus Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
For many years, I suffered with severe symptoms of BPH. When a PAE, UroLift, Alpha's, herbs, and online potions didn't work I decided to finally have a TURP, the "gold standard" of enlarged prostate procedures, as recommended by Dr. Sachedina from the start. After 4 weeks here are the results - I'm 95% symptom free! What a relief to restore a near normal pattern of urination, and I still have about a month or two for full recovery. Dr. Sachedina is not only an excellent surgeon, he has a realistically positive approach for expectations, and uses modern equipment in his diagnostics and techniques. Kudos also to his staff and those at Coral Springs Medical Center. I am grateful to Dr. Sachedina for performing the TURP and recommend him. P.S. Men-do not wait and suffer. There is no need. Plus, you can do irreversible damage to your bladder. Look into it carefully and make the responsible decision.
- Urology
- English
- 1477788974
Education: UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Average wait time: 31 – 45 minutes
Dr. Sachedina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachedina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Conditions treated: Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachedina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachedina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachedina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachedina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.