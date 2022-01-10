Dr. Nashed Botros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nashed Botros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nashed Botros, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tanta Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
East Brunswick Office37 Brunswick Woods Dr, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 967-9595
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been to his office 2 x in the past 7 years and he is a great doctor who explains your procedure in detail. I will recommend him to anyone who needs to be seen by GI.
About Dr. Nashed Botros, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Tanta Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
