Overview

Dr. Nashed Botros, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tanta Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Botros works at Consult Liver/Digestive Disease in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ileus, Anemia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.