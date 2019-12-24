Dr. Nashat Gabrail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabrail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nashat Gabrail, MD
Dr. Nashat Gabrail, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dover, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Berger Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Pomerene Hospital.
Gabrail Cancer Center - Dover Facility115 S Wooster Ave, Dover, OH 44622 Directions (330) 365-2135
Canton Office4875 Higbee Ave NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-3345
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
- Aultman Hospital
- Berger Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Pomerene Hospital
I had an appointment on Monday for a breast lump. Biopsy and CT the same day. On Thursday we had results and began chemotherapy. I've heard bad things about him; uncaring, wants your money... I've never seen that and very much to the contrary. I only trust two doctors; one is family and the other is Dr. Gabrail.
About Dr. Nashat Gabrail, MD
- Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Aramaic
- 1104854751
Education & Certifications
- U Mo
- Hurley Med Ctr
- Wg Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
