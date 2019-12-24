See All Oncologists in Dover, OH
Dr. Nashat Gabrail, MD

Oncology
2 (53)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nashat Gabrail, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dover, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aultman Alliance Community Hospital, Aultman Hospital, Berger Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Pomerene Hospital.

Dr. Gabrail works at Gabrail Cancer Center - Dover Facility in Dover, OH with other offices in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gabrail Cancer Center - Dover Facility
    115 S Wooster Ave, Dover, OH 44622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 365-2135
    Canton Office
    4875 Higbee Ave NW, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 492-3345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Alliance Community Hospital
  • Aultman Hospital
  • Berger Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Pomerene Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemophilia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Melanoma
Treatment frequency



Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (39)
    Dec 24, 2019
    I had an appointment on Monday for a breast lump. Biopsy and CT the same day. On Thursday we had results and began chemotherapy. I've heard bad things about him; uncaring, wants your money... I've never seen that and very much to the contrary. I only trust two doctors; one is family and the other is Dr. Gabrail.
    Joan Hardie — Dec 24, 2019
    About Dr. Nashat Gabrail, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Aramaic
    NPI Number
    • 1104854751
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Mo
    Residency
    • Hurley Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Wg Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MOSUL / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nashat Gabrail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabrail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gabrail has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabrail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabrail has seen patients for Hemophilia and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabrail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabrail. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabrail.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabrail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabrail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

