Dr. Nasha Holt, MD
Dr. Nasha Holt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Mc Master Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Headache Institute of Texas14800 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 490-3500
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Holt is EXACTLY what I look for in a doctor. I have suffered for years with headaches. I previously had no faith in doctors because I had been to so many and no one was able to help. I was so glad to have found Dr. Holt. She is truly a holistic doctor. Imaging identified a problem. So we (it is a team effort) went to work on fixing (healing) the physical issue but we also worked on improving everything from posture (awake and sleeping), exercise (so EZ), quality of sleep, simple physical and breathing exercises, etc... It was an overall easy program that did require minimal time out of each day and I learned so much (physical, mental and spiritual) about how to take care of myself. My program has come to an end except for a follow up down the road but I highly recommend Dr. Holt if you suffer from headaches want to know why you have headaches and how to stop them. I am so grateful to Dr Holt and staff for helping me improve my quality of life.
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Norwegian
- Mc Master Univ Sch Of Med
