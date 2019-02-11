Overview

Dr. Naser Soghrati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lafayette Regional Health Center and Mosaic Medical Center - Albany.



Dr. Soghrati works at Lexington Medical Clinic in Lexington, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.