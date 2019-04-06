Dr. Naser Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naser Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Naser Khan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology2359 Hassell Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (630) 717-2600Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr. Khan is one of the most compassionate, caring doctors I have ever had the privilege of having take care of me. He is so kind, warm, and comforting. I had two other doctors from this practice perform my endoscopy, and Dr. Khan was by far the best, in every area that matters in having a doctor. I worked in a hospital for 43 years, and can honestly say Dr. Khan is an exceptional doctor. I felt his genuine authentic compassion when he told me I had stomach cancer. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Naser Khan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1437270253
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.