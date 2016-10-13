See All Pediatric Neurologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Naser Elbalalesy, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Naser Elbalalesy, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tanta University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.

Dr. Elbalalesy works at OC Neurology Clinic in Irvine, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Irvine Medical Arts
    113 Waterworks Way Ste 350, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 848-3333
  2. 2
    Mission Medical Plaza
    26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 510, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 848-3333
  3. 3
    South Orange County Office
    27871 Medical Center Rd Ste 140, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 848-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Of Orange County
  • Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 13, 2016
    Treated my child and took his time
    Los Angeles, CA — Oct 13, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Naser Elbalalesy, MD
    About Dr. Naser Elbalalesy, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720178817
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Epilepsy and Clinical Neurophysiology-University Of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, Va
    Residency
    • Pediatrics-Overlook Hospital, Summit, Nj (Affiliation Of Columbia University College Of Surgeons and Physicians)
    Internship
    • Tanta Universit School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Tanta University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naser Elbalalesy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbalalesy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elbalalesy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elbalalesy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Elbalalesy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbalalesy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elbalalesy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elbalalesy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.