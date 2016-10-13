Overview

Dr. Naser Elbalalesy, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Tanta University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Orange County, Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.



Dr. Elbalalesy works at OC Neurology Clinic in Irvine, CA with other offices in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.