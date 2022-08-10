Overview

Dr. Naser Azar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Odessa Medical Institute Named For Ni Pirogov and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Azar works at Vista Medical Group in Corona, CA with other offices in Eastvale, CA and Chino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.