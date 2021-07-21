Overview

Dr. Naseer Nasser, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BAGHDAD / COLLEGE OF MEDCINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.



Dr. Nasser works at South Bend Clinic in South Bend, IN with other offices in Sterling, IL, Decatur, IL and La Porte, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.