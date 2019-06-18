Dr. Naseer Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naseer Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naseer Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
1
University Of Cincinnati Medical Center7675 Wellness Way, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8521
2
Hoxworth Center3130 Highland Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-4061
3
West Chester Hospital7700 University Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8521
4
University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khan treated me for a heart attack on 6/12/19. He was very professional, kind, and efficient. He inserted a stent in my artery which immediately stopped the excruciating pain I was experiencing. He has a very caring bedside manner and is highly regarded by all the hospital staff.
About Dr. Naseer Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1144471020
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
