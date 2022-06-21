Dr. Naseer Humayun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humayun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naseer Humayun, MD
Dr. Naseer Humayun, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with Hamilton Medical Center.
Pulmonary & Sleep Medicine, PC1420 Mineral Springs Rd, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 226-2330
- Hamilton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
Dr Humayun was very nice. Thanks to his suggestion on ways to improve pulmonary cond weight loss I have lost 10 lbs since vs which is hard at my age and decreased activity. Thank you sir.
About Dr. Naseer Humayun, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1932194719
- UMDNJ Rw Johnson University Hospital
- SUNY Stony Brook Hlth Scis Ctr
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- St. Patrick's
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Humayun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Humayun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humayun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Humayun speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Humayun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humayun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humayun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humayun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.