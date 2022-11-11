Overview

Dr. Naseer Ahmad, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Ahmad works at Providence Endocrinology And Diabetes Center in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.