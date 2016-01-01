Dr. Naseem Salim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naseem Salim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naseem Salim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College.
Dr. Salim works at
Locations
Rubina Mental Healthcare Clinic2776 Knights Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions (215) 639-1304
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Naseem Salim, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Psychiatric Center
- Creedmoor Psyc Ctr
- Metro Hosp/NY Med Coll
- Government Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Salim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.