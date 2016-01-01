Overview

Dr. Naseem Salim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College.



Dr. Salim works at Rubina Mental Healthcare Clinic in Bensalem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.