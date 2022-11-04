See All Interventional Cardiologists in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Naseem Jaffrani, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Naseem Jaffrani, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Lasalle General Hospital and Trinity Medical.

Dr. Jaffrani works at Alexandria Cardiology Clinic in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alexandria Cardiology Clinic
    501 Medical Center Dr Ste 250, Alexandria, LA 71301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 473-4613

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lasalle General Hospital
  • Trinity Medical

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Atherosclerosis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Endocarditis
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Unstable Angina
Wheezing
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Limb Cramp
Mitral Valve Disease
Syncope
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Aneurysm
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Rash
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
TCD Bubble Test
Thyroid Goiter
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Compression
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Alkalosis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm of Heart
Animal Allergies
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Boil
Bronchiectasis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Coarctation of the Aorta
Coccygeal Pain
Common Cold
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA)
Coron
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marijuana Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Naseem Jaffrani, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043208366
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Hlth Scis/Chicago Med Sch
    Residency
    • U Hlth Scis/Chicago Med Sch
    Internship
    • U Hlth Scis/Chicago Med Sch
    Medical Education
    • MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naseem Jaffrani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffrani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaffrani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaffrani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaffrani works at Alexandria Cardiology Clinic in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Jaffrani’s profile.

    Dr. Jaffrani has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffrani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffrani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffrani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffrani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffrani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

