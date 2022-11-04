Overview

Dr. Naseem Jaffrani, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL / INSTITUTE OF HEALTH PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Lasalle General Hospital and Trinity Medical.



Dr. Jaffrani works at Alexandria Cardiology Clinic in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.