Dr. Nasaraiah Nallamothu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nasaraiah Nallamothu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rushville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd.238 S Congress St Dept Senior, Rushville, IL 62681 Directions (217) 322-4321
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd.503 N Maple St Ste 300, Effingham, IL 62401 Directions (217) 342-2121
Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd.619 E MASON ST, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 788-0706
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital
- Passavant Area Hospital
- Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Nasaraiah Nallamothu, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1427130426
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital|Presbyterian Med Ctr
- Presbyterian Medical Center
- Detroit Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Nallamothu has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nallamothu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nallamothu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nallamothu.
