Overview

Dr. Nasaraiah Nallamothu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rushville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital, Sarah D Culbertson Memorial Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nallamothu works at Prairie Cardiovascular Consultants, Ltd. in Rushville, IL with other offices in Effingham, IL and Springfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.