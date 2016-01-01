Dr. Nasar Siddiqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nasar Siddiqi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nasar Siddiqi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Pulmonary Medicine - Wilmington1090 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-1778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nasar Siddiqi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336377639
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Dr. Siddiqi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.