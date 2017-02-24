See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Teaneck, NJ
Dr. Nasar Shahid, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nasar Shahid, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Shahid works at Pain Medicine in Teaneck, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Medicine
    179 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Low Back Pain
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intradiscal Electrothermic Therapy (IDET) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 24, 2017
    Very good and Caring Doctor
    Mohanmado Chaudhary in Brooklyn, NY — Feb 24, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Nasar Shahid, MD
    About Dr. Nasar Shahid, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1891940938
    Education & Certifications

    • Portman Orth|Portner Orthopedic and Rehabilitation
    Residency
    • Cabrina Med Ctr|New York Presbytarian Hosp/ Columbia Univ
    Medical Education
    • Nishtar Medical College
