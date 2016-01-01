Dr. Narsis Golkarieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golkarieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narsis Golkarieh, MD
Dr. Narsis Golkarieh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH).
Locations
Rene Salhab MD Inc.8112 Milliken Ave Ste 201, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 466-7337
Uc Irvine Health- Corona (emergency Medicine)341 Magnolia Ave, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 735-6969
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1598865388
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
Dr. Golkarieh accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golkarieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golkarieh speaks Persian.
