Dr. Narsis Golkarieh, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Narsis Golkarieh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH).

Dr. Golkarieh works at Rancho Cucamonga Pediatrics in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rene Salhab MD Inc.
    8112 Milliken Ave Ste 201, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 466-7337
    Uc Irvine Health- Corona (emergency Medicine)
    341 Magnolia Ave, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 735-6969

Asthma
Dehydration
Fever
Asthma
Dehydration
Fever

Asthma Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    • Pediatrics
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1598865388
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
    Primary Care
