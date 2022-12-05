Dr. Narsingh Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narsingh Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Narsingh Gupta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Trenton, MI. They completed their residency with Harper University Hospital
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Narsingh Gupta MD1660 Kingsway Ct, Trenton, MI 48183 Directions (734) 676-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Harper University Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. N. Gupta has been a true standout among My Doctors. I was sent to him by my primary care physician and he immediately saw me. He checked, tested, took pictures of my heart (all in office) and saw and thoroughly described my CAD and what we/he could/should do to get the best results. I quickly received two (2) stints. Plus a 3rd artery was blocked to 60%. 75% blockage is needed before intervention. I’m seeing him next month to again scan my heart. DrN. Gupta’s office and bedside manner is impeccable. His staff is as outstanding as is he. I have a particular fondness for his receptionist who is so willing to work with me, and is a pleasure to speak with. If you want or need a cardiologist I give Doctor N. Gupta the highest of recommendations from a truly satisfied patient. P.S. the good Doctor even remembers my children's names & locations.
About Dr. Narsingh Gupta, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1538184684
Education & Certifications
- Harper University Hospital
- St Thomas Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Syncope, Chest Pain and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.