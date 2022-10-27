Overview

Dr. Narsing Damera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Avon, IN. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University



Dr. Damera works at Ascension Medical Group Thoracic Surgery in Avon, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN, Indianapolis, IN and Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.