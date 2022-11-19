Dr. Narotham Thudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narotham Thudi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Narotham Thudi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Irving, TX.
Irving2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 115 Bldg 2, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 256-3537
Texas Oncology-Las Colinas7200 State Highway 161 Ste 215, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 256-3537
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Dallas
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Thudi listens to my concerns and answers all my questions on a level that I understand. He always explains what the treatment consists of and how it might affect my health. He makes sure that the next treatment will not be too harsh for my system. I would recommend him to anyone as a great doctor.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1861401788
- Mountainside Hospital
- Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
