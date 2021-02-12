Overview

Dr. Narmo Ortiz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.



Dr. Ortiz works at Adventhealth Medical Group Foot And Ankle At Davenport in Davenport, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

