Dr. Narmo Ortiz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Narmo Ortiz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida.
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Foot And Ankle At Davenport40124 Highway 27 Ste 205, Davenport, FL 33837 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiz?
This was my first visit to a podiatrist and it went well. Dr. Ortiz was very pleasant and lighthearted. He explained my diagnosis in depth and I was very satisfied with my visit. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Narmo Ortiz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467439174
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ortiz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ortiz speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
