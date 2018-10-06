See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Narmina Dzhafarova, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.5 (3)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Narmina Dzhafarova, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Dzhafarova works at Broadway Family Medical & Dental Center in New York, NY with other offices in Cedarhurst, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Universal Acupuncture PC
    4405 Broadway, New York, NY 10040
    Neurology Practice of Ny PC
    274 Madison Ave Rm 501, New York, NY 10016
    Boris Serebryansky MD PC
    91a Carman Ave, Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Oct 06, 2018
    I came from Denver Colorado and she did not disappoint. She is kind,knowledgeable,professional and she listens to you which quite frankly is a lost art in a Doctors office today. Front staff great. Definitely we'll be coming back.
    Denver , CO — Oct 06, 2018
    About Dr. Narmina Dzhafarova, MD

    Clinical Neurophysiology
    17 years of experience
    English, Russian
    1912164849
    Education & Certifications

    Stony Brook University Medical Center
    Nassau University Mc
    New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Clinical Neurophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dzhafarova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dzhafarova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dzhafarova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dzhafarova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dzhafarova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dzhafarova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

