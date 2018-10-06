Dr. Dzhafarova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narmina Dzhafarova, MD
Dr. Narmina Dzhafarova, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Universal Acupuncture PC4405 Broadway, New York, NY 10040 Directions (212) 740-2020
Neurology Practice of Ny PC274 Madison Ave Rm 501, New York, NY 10016 Directions (516) 777-0039
Boris Serebryansky MD PC91a Carman Ave, Cedarhurst, NY 11516 Directions (516) 777-0039
- Lenox Hill Hospital
I came from Denver Colorado and she did not disappoint. She is kind,knowledgeable,professional and she listens to you which quite frankly is a lost art in a Doctors office today. Front staff great. Definitely we’ll be coming back.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1912164849
- Stony Brook University Medical Center
- Nassau University Mc
- New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Dr. Dzhafarova works at
