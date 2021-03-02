Dr. Narisse Kendrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kendrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narisse Kendrick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Women's Care for Life Medical Clinic Inc5570 Sanchez Dr Ste 110, San Jose, CA 95123 Directions (408) 538-1317Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Kendrick delivered my 10 year old and has been by far, the best gynecologist that I have ever visit. Most kind, knowledgeable and caring provider in this area
About Dr. Narisse Kendrick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1205893286
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kendrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kendrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kendrick has seen patients for Yeast Infections and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kendrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kendrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kendrick.
