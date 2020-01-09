See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Lyndhurst, NJ
Dr. Narinder Sandhu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Narinder Sandhu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lyndhurst, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sandhu works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group in Lyndhurst, NJ with other offices in Bayonne, NJ and Clifton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    612 Rutherford Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 460-0063
  2. 2
    BHMG - United Medical
    988 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 339-6111
  3. 3
    Narinder Sandhu MD
    531 Lexington Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 546-6844

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypoglycemia
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypoglycemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sue — Jan 09, 2020
    About Dr. Narinder Sandhu, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194021741
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Narinder Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

