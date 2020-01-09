Dr. Narinder Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narinder Sandhu, MD
Overview
Dr. Narinder Sandhu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lyndhurst, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Locations
Barnabas Health Medical Group612 Rutherford Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071 Directions (201) 460-0063
BHMG - United Medical988 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 339-6111
Narinder Sandhu MD531 Lexington Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Directions (973) 546-6844
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
In the last year that I have used Dr Sandhu, I have been extremely pleased with her & her staff. (I do not know what that other reviewer was referring to, since she never even met the Dr.) Dr Sandhu addressed my health issues, and explained the course of medication. She & her staff have been there to assist me with medication, eequired paperwork to get medication approved, & returned calls from both staff members and Dr Sandhu when I needed to speak to her. Sadly, I am relocating and hope to find another Endocrinologist as caring, competent & invested in my health as she has been. 5 ????? plus!!!!! Highly Recommend!!! ??????
About Dr. Narinder Sandhu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1194021741
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.