Dr. Narinder Grewal, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Narinder Grewal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, CA. 

Dr. Grewal works at Advanced Pain Management in Lancaster, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Clarita Surgery Center
    1629 W Avenue J Ste 106, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 942-9810
  2. 2
    Valencia Office
    23861 McBean Pkwy Ste B18, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 288-5700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Benign Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tension-Type Headache Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neurological Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 01, 2018
    He helped my pain a lot.
    Martha in Santa Clarita — Nov 01, 2018
    About Dr. Narinder Grewal, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Hindi
    • 1396783270
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Ohio
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Narinder Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grewal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grewal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grewal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.