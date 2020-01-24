Dr. Narinder Brar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narinder Brar, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Narinder Brar, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Brar works at
Locations
Arizona Maternity & Women's Clinic14961 W Bell Rd Ste 175, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 547-7205Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 6314 W Union Hills Dr Ste 1, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 322-1800
- 3 2815 N 91st Ave Ste B105, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 243-7779
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brar is one of the most kind and caring doctors I have ever met. She takes the time to put you at ease, explain everything so well and in easy to understand language. I will be coming back to Dr. Brar. She is amazing.
About Dr. Narinder Brar, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1902863350
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
