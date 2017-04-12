See All Neurologists in Watsonville, CA
Dr. Narinder Bhullar, MD

Neurology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Narinder Bhullar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Watsonville Community Hospital.

Dr. Bhullar works at Pajaro Valley Neurology in Watsonville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pajaro Valley Neurology Medical Associates Inc.
    64 Aspen Way Ste 101, Watsonville, CA 95076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 786-1660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Watsonville Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 12, 2017
    very much
    mae whitman in Watsonville, CA — Apr 12, 2017
    About Dr. Narinder Bhullar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1821020140
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Metrowest M C Framinghm Union
    Medical Education
    • Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • Ggs Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Narinder Bhullar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhullar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhullar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhullar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhullar works at Pajaro Valley Neurology in Watsonville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bhullar’s profile.

    Dr. Bhullar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhullar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhullar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhullar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhullar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhullar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

