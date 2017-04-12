Dr. Narinder Bhullar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhullar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narinder Bhullar, MD
Overview
Dr. Narinder Bhullar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Watsonville Community Hospital.
Locations
Pajaro Valley Neurology Medical Associates Inc.64 Aspen Way Ste 101, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (831) 786-1660
Hospital Affiliations
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very much
About Dr. Narinder Bhullar, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1821020140
Education & Certifications
- Metrowest M C Framinghm Union
- Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Ggs Medical College
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhullar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhullar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhullar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bhullar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhullar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhullar speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhullar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhullar.
