Dr. Narinder Bala, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Narinder Bala, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Bala works at Narinder S Bala MD in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Narinder S Bala MD
    3120 Tulare St Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93721 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 444-1880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia
Back Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Anemia
Back Pain

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 19, 2021
    My doctor, my parents trusted him with me ever since I was 7 and I'm 15, really appreciate all the work he does.
    Javier Solis — Oct 19, 2021
    About Dr. Narinder Bala, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Panjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1942392683
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Narinder Bala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

