Dr. Nariman Boyle, MD
Overview
Dr. Nariman Boyle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
East Setauket Office33 Research Way Ste 13, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-4090
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This physician and her staff, both at the facility and the hospital, lare amazing. So kind, caring, informative and available to explain all aspects of a brow lift and eye surgery. They made sure all questions were answered and I had no anxieties about moving forward. They are a huge asset to the StonyBrook Medical and Surgical Community. Amazing group of people and caring souls. Bless each and everyone of them.
About Dr. Nariman Boyle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- Doheny Eye Inst-La Co-Usc M
- University Of Cincinatti Hospital and Clinics
- Good Samaritan Hsp
- American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyle has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Stye and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boyle speaks Arabic and French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyle.
