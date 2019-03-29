Dr. Narieman Nik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narieman Nik, MD
Overview
Dr. Narieman Nik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital and Medstar Washington Hospital Center.
Locations
Washington Hospital Center Corporation110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (301) 593-0500Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Associates in Obgyn Care LLC9801 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 593-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Medstar Washington Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very gentle and professional. Did a good job with my eyelid surgery. Office staff is exceptional, also very professional.
About Dr. Narieman Nik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1861595837
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nik has seen patients for Stye, Ectropion of Eyelid and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nik speaks Persian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.