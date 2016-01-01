See All Pediatricians in Schenectady, NY
Dr. Nargis Minhas, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nargis Minhas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Minhas works at CareNet Medical Group in Schenectady, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carenet Medical Group
    2123 River Rd, Schenectady, NY 12309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 428-5119

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nargis Minhas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1770675910
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nargis Minhas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minhas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Minhas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Minhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Minhas works at CareNet Medical Group in Schenectady, NY. View the full address on Dr. Minhas’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Minhas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minhas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

