Offers telehealth
Dr. Narges Mazloom, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
Dr. Mazloom works at
AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at DeLand305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 231-3593
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Mazloom has been a blessing to my husbands hearing problem and other needs. Issues that started during the Military and have caught up with him. Dr Mazloom was caring, understanding, professional, and did follow ups to make sure his VA needs were in order. She has so much knowledge, we highly recommend her. She is compassionate to my Veteran husband.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1003012642
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.