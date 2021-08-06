Overview

Dr. Narges Mazloom, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.



Dr. Mazloom works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at DeLand in Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Postnasal Drip and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.