Overview

Dr. Naresh Singh, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kingman Regional Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Pulmonary Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Blood Oxygen Level and Pulmonary Embolism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.