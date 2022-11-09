Dr. Naresh Pathak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pathak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Naresh Pathak, MD
Overview
Dr. Naresh Pathak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Utesa School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Florida Medical Center, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Pathak works at
Locations
-
1
Care Health Center II7471 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 110, Tamarac, FL 33319 Directions (954) 748-6175
Hospital Affiliations
- Florida Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pathak?
Wonderful doctor with a great staff. Would highly recommend
About Dr. Naresh Pathak, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1528043601
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Utesa School Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pathak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pathak accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pathak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pathak works at
Dr. Pathak speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.