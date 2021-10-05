Overview

Dr. Naresh Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Bakersfield Family Medical Center in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.