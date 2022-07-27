Overview

Dr. Naresh Patel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

