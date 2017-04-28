Dr. Mody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naresh Mody, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Naresh Mody, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.
Dr. Mody works at
Locations
Florida Cardiovascular Association PA605 N Washington Ave Ste 100, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 383-7600
Parrish Diagnostic Radiology951 N Washington Ave Bldg 4, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 268-6111
Hospital Affiliations
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mody?
Dr. Mody is experienced, caring, and listens to patients - a rare commodity today.
About Dr. Naresh Mody, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mody has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.