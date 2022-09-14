Overview

Dr. Naresh Mandava, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Mandava works at University of Colorado Hospital Eye Center in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.