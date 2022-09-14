See All Ophthalmologists in Aurora, CO
Dr. Naresh Mandava, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (59)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Naresh Mandava, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.

Dr. Mandava works at University of Colorado Hospital Eye Center in Aurora, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    University of Colorado Hospital Eye Center
    1675 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 848-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Diabetic Retinopathy
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Tear Duct Disorders
Diabetic Retinopathy

Treatment frequency



Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Uveitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • PHCS
    • Pinnacol Assurance
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 14, 2022
    Dr Mandova is the best doctor in the region. I trust him. Dr. Mandova is excellent in monitoring my diabetic retinopathy and saved miy vision. He is kind and caring. Their is no else I trust.
    Leilani Roe-Miller — Sep 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Naresh Mandava, MD
    About Dr. Naresh Mandava, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962592634
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital (Columbia Campus) Program
    Residency
    • Manhattan Eye Ear Throat Hosp
    Internship
    • St Vincent Hospital Program
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naresh Mandava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mandava works at University of Colorado Hospital Eye Center in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Dr. Mandava’s profile.

    Dr. Mandava has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandava. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

